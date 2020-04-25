Infared D' Problxm gives sound advice

Rising deejay Infrared D' Problxm is encouraging up-and-coming artistes to utilise the Internet as a learning platform to hone their skills.

“Make the Internet your best friend. Go on YouTube and watch beat-building tutorials. Don't only limit yourself to YouTube videos; do further research on the Internet and try to gain as much knowledge as possible. It's really tough in the music industry, and no one will give you leeway as an up-and-coming artiste,” he said told the Jamaica Observer.

Infrared D' Problxm is currently promoting his recently released single Lane, produced by Don Michael.

“People have been gravitating to Lane and I hope it continues to create a buzz,” he said.

According to the deejay, Lane stresses the importance of perseverance despite the obstables.

“From time to time I try to hustle for studio money but other times, I really couldn't afford it. For this reason, I turned to the video-sharing platform to learn how to build my own beats, mix music, and control my voice level so when I go to the studio, I don't take up a lot of time and adapt quickly to the studio. This has also taught me how to control my melody and flow,” he said.

Infrared D' Problxm also shared instances where he has been double-crossed by music industry people he trusted.

“I remember I did a song which, in my view, was prefect! I got the opportunity to voice the song with a prominent producer who had high praises for it. His words were: 'Di song bad, youth. It a go run the place'. So I waited endlessly to receive back the song and never got it. After a while I heard a well known deejay with the very same song, with the same flow, and same lyrics on the same beat!,” said Thompson.

Infrared D' Problxm, whose given name is Omar Thompson, is a former student of Kingston College. The 26-year-old hails from the talent-rich Cockburn Pen in Kingston which has produced acts including Daddy U-Roy, Super Cat, Junior Cat and Lukie D.

He got his musical break in 2011 with Patience Freestyle.

Other upcoming projects include East Side and Machine, both produced by Team Steel Muzik.