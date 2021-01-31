Information galore for Reggae Month

Reggae a fficianadoes and persons interested in the history of the music will not be short of opportunities to learn more about the genre over the next four weeks. A full slate of workshops, lectures, seminars and presentations await during the period being observed as Reggae Month. The activities for Reggae Month commence today with a church service at the Fellowship Tabernacle in St Andrew and end on February 2 with the JaRIA Honour Awards organised by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA). In between these events are the information-filled events, which, due to the current pandemic, are being staged virtually on the various social media platforms associated with the Reggae Month secretariat with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports as well as JaRIA and the Jamaica Music Museum, an agency of the Institute of Jamaica, which are the hosts for these events.

JaRIA's Reggae Open University has been one of the signature events of Reggae Month over the years. As in previous years JaRIA is pulling out the stops to ensure that this year's series of panel discussion on topic germane to the local music industry. The first 'class' in this year's series will focus on the current global health crisis and its effect on the creative industry. Set for this Thursday, the topic is 'Music Business in a Pandemic: Challenges & Opportunities in the COVID -19 normal for the music and entertainment community'. The panellists are Walshy Fire, recod label executive and DJ with Major Lazer; Saeed Thomas, CEO M-One Productions Limited; Martin Price, director of A&R (North America & Africa) at ONErpm; and Keith Kirk, director, music business consultant and music metadata analyst.

This year JaRIA is joining forces with the city of Miramar in Florida to examine the role and contribution of reggae in the struggle for freedom and justice, with a special look at the Black Lives Matter Movement. This will be held next Thursday, under the theme 'Reggae Rebellion: Reggae In the Struggle for Freedom'. The panellists for this session with be university lecturer Professor Brian Meeks, reggae artiste Kabaka Pyramid, and music advocate Junior Lincoln. Another set of panellists will look at the topic from the American perspective. This will include Pastor Terrance Wilson, attorney Alexandria Stephanie Audate and Florida state senator Shervin Jones.

On February 18 and 25, Reggae Open University will examine 'Reggae and the Music City: A look at Kingston's Creative City Status' and 'Reggae Gone Global: A journey back on the growth of reggae globally and its impact on the world today', respectively.

Another feature of Reggae Month is Reggae Conversations. This is being organised by the Olivia “Babsy” Grange-led entertainment and culture ministry and according to the Reggae Month secretariat, this discussion series is to be held on February 1, 8, 15, and 22 will focus on the lighter side of things, it being a series of casual sit down chit chats, each time with one of our stalwart reggae ambassadors to be enlightened about their journey musically and otherwise. The guests for this feature are founding member of Third World Stephen “Cat” Coore, reggae luminary Jimmy Cliff, musician and veteran artiste Leroy Sibbles and another veteran recording artiste, Ken Boothe.

Singers, players of instruments and the wider music fraternity have not been left out of the mix. and the ministry has organised a Reggae Month University series to create an exchange with this group specifically in mind. According to the organisers, these conversations were carefully curated to cater to established as well as emerging artistes and other creative industry stakeholders for sensitisation about critical issues ranging from musical rights to estate planning and pensions. These sessions will be held on February 2, 9, 16, and 23.

The first of these symposia will examine music and related rights and is aimed at debunking common myths about musical rights. This topic will continue into week two, however the focus will be on mechanical rights, performance rights as well as a deep dive into the topic of music catalogues. On week three the focus shifts to estate planning and pensions . The series will wrap on February 23 with a presentation on financial planning for creatives.

The Annual Bob Marley Lecture will also form part of the list of events to be observe in Reggae Month. Now in its 24th year. This year's lecture will be delivered by co-founder of VP Records Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin. She leads the world's largest reggae music label and largest independent distributor of Caribbean music. Her energetic and engaging autobiography, set for release in March 2021, reveals the family's history, her relationship with late husband Vincent Chin, her arrival in New York City in the late 70s, and her crucial role in the founding of VP Records.

This year Grounation, the panel discussion series organised by the Jamaica Music Museum, marks its tenth anniversary. Museum director and ethnomusicologist Herbie Miller has chosen to shine the spotlight on the contribution of the Alpha Boys' School and its principal for many years, Sister Ignatius, to the growth and development of Jamaican music.

“This year we are really changing the way we present Grounation. Due to the pandemic, of course, we have been forced to go virtual, but in addition to that we are changing the format. We will not be having the regular panellists. Instead, because our tribute is about Alpha, we will be having the musicians who are past students of the school tell us about their memories and experiences and how the institution contributed to their growth as musicians and the music,” he shared with the Jamaica Observer.

Miller also noted that in addition there will be jam sessions interspersed throughout these reflections, featuring some of the greats from Alpha.

Among the Alpha alum who will be presenting and performing each Sunday during the month of February are Glen Dacosta, Derrick Stewart, Hopeton Williams, Channeil Christian, Tony Gregory, Owen Grey, Eddie “Tan Tan” Thornton, Carl “Cannonball” Bryan, and Winston “Sparrow” Martin.

During the weekly sessions tribute will also be paid to Alpha luminaries including Wilton “Bra” Gaynair, Harold “Little T” McNair, Alphonso “Dizzie” Reese, Sonny Grey, Albert “Bertie” King, Dr Leslie Thompson, and Joe Harriot.

The Jamaica Music Conference has become a popular event. This year the organisers will look back at the best of the conference each Sunday during the month starting at 6:00 pm and share some of the highlights and strong presentations from previous years.