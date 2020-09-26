Inpha Reblitive gets the point

Up-and-coming deejay Inpha Reblitive is ecstatic about being featured on the Body Language Rhythm with some of dancehall's finest.

“I am very elated. As you know, growing up you always hear great music from them daily. Thus, from making the transition from listening to them, to then being on the same project it feels really great... Within the same breath, [I want to thank] Naviigator [producer] for always pushing me,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Decimal Point is his song featured on the rhythm. It was officially released on February 28.

Other acts featured on the Body Language Rhythm are Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta, Jafrass, Lisa Hype, Destiny Sparta, and Gold Gad.

Inpha Reblitive (given name Montie Martin) explained that Decimal Point is an ode to the female physique.

“Inspiration came basically from way back in 2018 when producer Naviigator sent the Body Language riddim for me to match a song to. The melodies and lyrics came directly from the feeling of the riddim and the name itself. Thus, I was aiming directly at expressing the language of female's body talking back to me,” said the Clarendon native.

The Clarendon College past student added that music has been used as an escape mechanism.

“Life experiences is where the passion came from. I saw music as a medium where I could release my struggles and tension. Also being that I lost my father from a young age, I used it to release the pain,” he said.

The deejay said he has been gaining attention for Decimal Point.

“The support for this single has been great. While we are still pushing to gain radio traction here in Jamaica, the dancehall scene has embraced the song and my team has been working actively to push the music in the right direction,” added Inpha Reblitive.

He is known for other tracks like Weh Dem Deh, Seven Days a Week, and Genuine Friends featuring Tyrifik. He was also featured on Righteous Path by The Substance, Fyah Roiall, Immanuel Stain and Strykk.