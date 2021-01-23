Instink gets a buzz

You can sometimes tell a lot about an artiste by his moniker. Instink, an emerging deejay, believes he has the right instinct for survival and success. He released Brand New Clarks on the New York-based Gold and Goals Productions in December 2020.

“The song is buzzing hard right now, a lot of people asking about it, everybody who hear it say it is a hit. This Clarks song have a different energy,” he said.

According to the deejay, a music video is on the cards. He is also planning to shoot visuals for singles, including Tyad, Siddung, and Di General.

Born Kirk Abishai Beckford on August 6, 1988 in Kingston, music came naturally to him. He hailed from the the Red Hills Road community which produced acts including Buju Banton, Sanchez, Flourgon, and Daddy Lizard. He attended Kingston Technical High where he began to realise his love and passion for the art form.

“I did not choose music; rather it was music that chose me,” he said. “I can't remember a time when music was never a part of my life.”

He said he got his moniker during an impromptu lyrical session with friends who christened him 'Killer Instinct' due to his deft lyrical skills. He later dropped the 'Killer' from the name, changed the spelling of 'Instinct'. He recorded his first single, Love My Girl, which was released in 2016 on the GregFuzionz/A-Town Records label.

Instink has built his reputation performing on community events and major shows such as RJR's Cross Country Invasion shows, sharing the stage with superstar acts. He is looking forward to more performances once the pandemic is brought under control.

“It was great to perform alongside Macka Diamond and Busy Signal, and I miss plugging into that live energy from a large audience, so I can't wait for this pandemic to end and to get back that aspect of the business,” he said.