Intence aims at Latin market

INTENCE is breaking into the Latin market with his single Dry Eye, according to Winston Newman, CEO of Boogie Down Records.

“Intence is one of the most marketable dancehall artistes to have emerged out of Jamaica in the past year. By all indications, the song has crossed over into the Latin market and is doing well in clubs and radio stations, so this is a positive move, and the song can only get bigger for Intence and for Boogie Down Records,” Newman told the Jamaica Observer.

Dry Eye was released three months ago on Boogie Down Records imprint. It is available on all major digital platforms. The music video is directed by Marvis Irving of the Caribbean Gold Group.

The single has amassed more than 4.5 million views on music video sharing platform, YouTube.

Over the years, Jamaican artistes have been making inroads in the Latin American market. They include Sean Paul, Charly Black, Cutty Ranks, and more recently Shaggy and Conkarah.

“Intence is going to be an international star because of his image and his flavour, and Latin people appreciate real music. So we feel Dry Eye will be the first of many of his songs to create a platform in that part of the world, the other artistes on the rhythm are also doing great numbers,” Newman said.

Other act with songs on the rhythm include Jamaican singjay Kanairy and Argentine singer Fidel Nadal.

Intence, whose real name is Tashawn George Gabbidon, is popular among millennial. He came to prominence last year with Go Hard and has been steadily amassing a fan base.

His other songs include Yeng, Tears Dem Dry, and Through the Gate.