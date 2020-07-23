Iration coastin' on Billboard

THE staying power of Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart is unquestionable. The hits-laden set spends a 28th week at number one.

Since Billboard began incorporating streaming as a component of compilation of all the publication's charts in January, no artiste has been able to remove Marley from the top spot.

Debuting in the first runner-up position on this week's reggae table is Coastin', the seventh full-length studio album by California-based, reggae-influenced, alternative rock band Iration. This is the third time that the band has debuted at number two on the chart.

2010's Time Bomb and 2016's Double Up both peaked at number two. Fresh Grounds (EP) released in 2011 stalled at three, while 2015's Hotting Up, 2013's Automatic and the self-titled 2018 set Iration went to number one.

Coastin' was released July 10 via Three Prong Records. It has 13 tracks, including collaborations with Stick Figure, Eric Rachmany of Rebelution, and Common Kings.

Coastin' also debuts at number 26 on the Billboard Top Current Album Sales chart and number 31 on the Top Album Sales tally. It sold 2,769 copies to enter the number one position on the Current Reggae Albums chart, which is only available by subscription to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Still on the Billboard reggae table, Shaggy debuts at number four with Hot Shot 2020 (Deluxe edition). The July 10 release features new recordings of some of his biggest hits as well as Banana, a collaboration with Conkarah.

Hot Shot 2020 is the second of two titles on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for Shaggy. Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is at number three after peaking at number two.

Shaggy has, to date, charted 16 titles on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. He first debuted in 1994 with Pure Pleasure, which stalled at nine. Boombastic (1995), 1997's Midnight Lover, 2002's Lucky Day, 2007's Intoxication, 2011's Summer In Kingston, and the Grammy-winning 44/876 (collaborative album with Sting and released in 2018) all hit number one.

Buju Banton's Upside Down 2020 is still on the reggae table, although tumbling to eight after falling to five last week. It sold an additional 434 copies down from 917 the previous week. Since its debut three weeks ago, the album has sold 4,306 copies.

A quick glance at the Current Reggae Albums chart (not to be confused with the Billboard Reggae Albums chart), Upside Down 2020 falls to number two, while Hot Shot 2020 enters at number three.

World on Fire by Stick Figure backtracks to number four, Look for the Good by Jason Mraz slips to five and Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition slips to number six.

Vybz Kartel's Of Dons & Divas is only present on this chart and it falls from four to seven in its third week. It sold 59 copies down from 115 the previous week. Since its release, the album has sold 1,190 copies in the United States.

Ways of the World by Movement is up 19 places to eight, while 6 Love by Rohan Da Great rises from 12 to nine.

Lila Iké's The ExPerience rises to 10 with 44 additional copies sold. Her current total stands at 930.

Disappointingly, Daddy1 debuts at 20 with the EP Bro Gad, which sold 21 copies. It was released by VP Records.

Over on the Billboard Latin charts, No Me Ame by producer Rvssian featuring Anuel AA and Juice WRLD falls from 32 to 43 on the Latin Airplay chart. It inches up from 22 to 21 on Latin Pop Airplay. On Latin Rhythm Airplay, it backtracks 15 to 21.

On Hot R&B Songs chart, Slow Down by Skip Marley descends from 14 to 21 having peaked at nine with Slow Down featuring HER. Slow Down slips eight to nine on Adult R&B Songs Airplay having spent three weeks at number one.

Buju Banton's Memories featuring John Legend inches up 19 to 18 on Adult R&B Songs Airplay.

The high-riding Banana by Conkarah featuring Shaggy slips from 45 to 47 on the Billboard Canadian CHR/Top 40 chart. On the Canadian Hot 100 chart, Banana spends a fifth week rising 70 to 69. On Mexico Airplay, it falls from one to three, while holding firm at four on Mexico Ingles Airplay.