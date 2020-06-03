Isafire urges J'cans to be COVID careful

AFTER spending several years as a background vocalist for acts including Black Uhuru and Stanryck, Isafire is now taking her place in the spotlight.

“Working as a background vocalist has been a very good experience. I've learned a lot. I've also travelled all over the world, but now it's my time to step out there and do my own thing,” she said.

The singer is currently promoting Supm A Go Round.

“I wrote this song to educate the people about this deadly coronavirus. I hope they will listen to the message and protect themselves,” said Isafire.

Co-produced by Isafire and Ricko Berry, the single was released on the Ricko Berry Productions label on March 23.

Up to yesterday morning, Jamaica recorded nine deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), while 586 tested positive.

Isafire said Supm A Go Round will be part of her yet-to-be-titled EP, slated to be released later this year.

“I'm working with Senior Boss Productions on this project, and we've recorded some very good tracks so far. I'm also working on some new singles,” she said.

Isafire, given name Sophia Samuels, was born in Kingston, and grew up Golden Spring in St Andrew. She is a past student of Wolmer's Girls' School in Kingston.

She launched her recording career in 2015 with I Don't Trust on the Team Upgrade Production imprint.