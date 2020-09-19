Isiah takes a stand

Singer Isiah Mentor is making an ardent appeal to Jamaicans to reject gang violence in his song, Gang Land.

The song is one of the releases from his self-produced God A Go Beat Dem, released on the Village Rootz label in April 2020.



“I am just saying that we need to run the criminals out of our communities. I am dealing with spreading an anti-gang sentiment, I want to galvanise citizens to burn out the wrongdoers, the gangs are the single most important threat to our security, our future happiness and the welfare of our children,” said Isiah Mentor.



Jamaica's gang problem shows no sign of abating with some 389 criminal organisations operating in the country up to the end of 2019, and presenting a “clear and present danger” to the society, according to the Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, while giving an update in the House of Representatives earlier this year. Of that number, 250 were found to be active, said Chang.



Isiah Mentor has high hopes for this single after locking down radio earlier this year with his previous single, God a Go Deal With Them.



“The future is looking good for Isiah Mentor. The first single, God a go Deal With Them, did very well on radio and I'm confident that Gang Land has the potential to be a hit. I plan to release it officially along with a music video soon,” he said.



Born Ian Samuels, the singer was born in Rae Town, Kingston. He attended Tivoli Gardens and Charlie Smith high schools. After graduation, he started his music career recording, using the moniker Lilly Melody, at King Tubbys Studio on the Waterhouse and Firehouse labels. He has had the opportunity to work with producers Sly and Robbie and several of the top musicians in Jamaica over the past two decades.



He released an album, Give It to Me, years ago. He migrated to the United States when he was in his early 20s. Due to his religious beliefs, he relocated to Shashamane in Ethiopia in 2011.