It's a Nyabinghi Christmas for Dean

Nyabinghi Christmas , the 16-song instrumental collection by saxophonist Dean Fraser, debuts at number 14 this week on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart.

The set, released in November via Tad's International Record, has to date sold 89 copies. It features interpretations of traditional favourites including Feliz Navidad, Auld Lang Syne, The First Noel, We Three Kings, The Little Drummer Boy, Angels We Have Heard on High, and Do You Hear What I Hear.

Aside from Nyabinghi drummers, musicians who accompanied Fraser are Andrew Marsh, Dario Morgan, Lamont Savory, Mikey Fletcher, Dwight Richards, Everton Pessoa, Okeil McIntyre, and Zoe Brown.

The chart is led by Stick Figure's long-running World on Fire, which sold an additional 348 copies to return to the top spot. To date, it has sold 27,676.

Shaggy's Christmas in The Islands inches up from number three to two with 203 additional copies sold for a total of 668, while Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals bullets 5-3 with 200 copies.

Last week's chart-topper Look for the Good by Jason Mraz falls to number four with 159 copies for total sales of 9,792, while the various artistes compilation Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition leaps from number 17 to five with another 133 copies sold.

Coastin by Iration cruises from number 12 to six. Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton moves up a notch to seven, while Uprising Live! Limit by Bob Marley and The Wailers slips from six to eight.

Dub Collection by Rebelution steps up four places to number nine, while former chart-topper Afrikan Blood by Studio One dips six places to 10.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers's Legend logs its 50th week at the top. Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is number two, while Dutty Classics Collection from Sean Paul is steady at number three.

Stick Figure occupies numbers four and five with World on Fire and Set in Stone, respectively, while Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution re-enters the chart at number six.

Slipping from six to seven is Greatest Hits by UB40, while Fixtape by Popcaan is down to number eight.

Higher Place by Skip Marley is number nine while Dexta Daps re-enters the chart at number 10 with Vent.

On other Billboard charts, Legend continues to make its presence felt. On the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums Chart, Legend rises from from 69 to 64, while slipping from 19 to 11 on the Vinyl Albums Chart.

On the Top Album Sales table, Legend steps from number 25 to 22 while on Catalog Albums it inches up from 23 to 22. It also moves from 26 to 22 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list and from six to five on the R&B Albums Chart.

Skip Marley's Make Me Feel featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox dips from 14 to 15 on the Adult R&B Songs Chart. Come Over by Jorja Smith featuring Popcaan moves from 29 to 28.

On regional charts, Pressure by Koffee featuring Buju Banton takes over the number one spot on the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York).

Lady by Richie Stephens featuring Dean Fraser rises to number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.