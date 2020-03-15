It's a Woman's World goes regional

For its second season the television talkshow, It's a Woman's World, will go regional as it makes the switch from local television to cable provider Flow.

“For season two we're on Flow 1, which is in about 20 Caribbean countries. So season two has gone regional,” Stacy-Ann Smith, creator, executive producer and host of the show, told the Jamaica Observer.

Helping the show reach an even wider audience is its availability online via Facebook. Each of the new episodes can be seen thirty minutes after the broadcast. Season one of the show has also been picked up by a Caribbean station as well.

“Season one was tremendously successful and we got great feedback from TV viewers, online, and social media. We got lots of insight from our followers. People love the show. What was very surprising for us was the number of men who watch the show,” said Smith.

Other changes to the show are its runtime, now down from an hour to 30 minutes was based on feedback. A new segment, Explore Jamaica, sees the hosts travelling around the island also due to audience feedback.

Navigating the difficulty of local television production, Smith has put those lessons into the second season by keeping the pieces of the show that has resonated with the fanbase. One such thing is Smith continuing hosting duties alongside Kerine Muir and Ty Williams, explaining that the on-air chemistry between the trio has been a popular element of the show . It's a Woman's World will also continue to tackle topics relevant to women such as dealing with a loss of a child, health and financial issues over its sixteen episodes. The jump to cable means topics can be a bit more in-depth because of slightly different broadcast standards. The show's premiere dealt with domestic violence.

“One highlight of season two, we got into a really heated conversation about infidelity. It's actually the second episode of the season,” she said.