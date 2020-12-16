It's all about Christmas for Sone

Located in the heart of Clarendon, Rocky Point, is that parish's hub for seafood. A native of the bustling fishing village, singer Sone remembers happy times there, especially Christmas.

Now based in South Florida, he still celebrates the season and does so this year with the song, It's All About You.

“Growing up in Clarendon was a blast. I was still a young man then but I fondly remember the feeling [of], 'Christmas in the air' every December. To be at that age, it was just a magical feeling. Fun and games with family and friends, seeing family that were living overseas, going to church and doing plays and thinking, 'Christmas is great,' ” he reminisced.

Produced by Courick Clarke, It's All About You calls on people to spread cheer while remembering Christ in the period many Christians believe he was born.

Sone (given name Cecil Wilson) has been around music since childhood. His family owned the Turbo Sonic sound system which kept major dances in Rocky Point and attracted the biggest artistes in dancehall.

He began recording in 2006 as a member of the gospel duo, Positive NRG. He went solo two years ago and has released songs including Miss Jamaica, Solid Rock and Overcome.

Though for him its flavour has changed since his youth, Sone still gets a thrill from Christmas.

“My thoughts have not changed about Christmas. It's still maintaining its meaning of Christ being the centre but I see now how commercial it has become. I view Christmas more responsibly now; being a parent I have to give the gifts rather than receive them so that's one way how it's kinda changed,” he said.