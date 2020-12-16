It's all about Christmas for Sone
Located in the heart of Clarendon, Rocky Point, is that parish's hub for seafood. A native of the bustling fishing village, singer Sone remembers happy times there, especially Christmas.
Now based in South Florida, he still celebrates the season and does so this year with the song, It's All About You.
“Growing up in Clarendon was a blast. I was still a young man then but I fondly remember the feeling [of], 'Christmas in the air' every December. To be at that age, it was just a magical feeling. Fun and games with family and friends, seeing family that were living overseas, going to church and doing plays and thinking, 'Christmas is great,' ” he reminisced.
Produced by Courick Clarke, It's All About You calls on people to spread cheer while remembering Christ in the period many Christians believe he was born.
Sone (given name Cecil Wilson) has been around music since childhood. His family owned the Turbo Sonic sound system which kept major dances in Rocky Point and attracted the biggest artistes in dancehall.
He began recording in 2006 as a member of the gospel duo, Positive NRG. He went solo two years ago and has released songs including Miss Jamaica, Solid Rock and Overcome.
Though for him its flavour has changed since his youth, Sone still gets a thrill from Christmas.
“My thoughts have not changed about Christmas. It's still maintaining its meaning of Christ being the centre but I see now how commercial it has become. I view Christmas more responsibly now; being a parent I have to give the gifts rather than receive them so that's one way how it's kinda changed,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy