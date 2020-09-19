It's Lady Tia's Time

THE start of 2020 saw Lady Tia excited about launching My Time, her first EP. That took place in April when panic surrounding the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

It did not take long for the South Florida-based singer to realise that pitching the seven-song mini-set would not be easy, given the global anxiety.

“We sent it to DJs, we went on Facebook and just began promoting it myself. We've been getting a lot of love in the UK and some Jamaica play,” she said.

My Time contains the title song, a cover of Bob Andy's It's Impossible and Words, a Bee Gees original that kicked off Lady Tia's career in 2018.

She also recorded Bring it On for producer Hopeton Lindo's Feel It compilation album.

Lady Tia, who is a medical collector by profession, stated it was tough getting people to tune into music as they adjusted to the new normal.

“Nobody's going out...everything is at a standstill. But this is something I love and once you love something, you're gonna stick with it,” she said.

Lady Tia was born Althea Brown and spent her formative years in Spanish Town. She migrated to Florida in the 1980s and got involved in music as a selector on Love Maker, her brother's sound system.

Before recording Words, Lady Tia managed singer Marcia J Ball and worked as a backing vocalist for acts like Lindo, Endel-I and Sammy Dread.