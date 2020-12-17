It's Miller time

FORMER member of dancehall duo Route 76, Carmello Miller, will be releasing his debut album, 7 , at a virtual live show dubbed An Evening of Reggae Blues this evening at 7:00.

The seven-set is self-produced on the Miller Creative label. He said he had planned to release the project earlier this year, but COVID-19 changed everything.

“I had a launch set up and a live show and then everything shut down. But, wherever there is a challenge, we use it as an opportunity and this was how it manifested. The show will be a nice smooth vibe of reggae, R&B fusion and it's laid back with the right Jamaican seasoning, but we smooth it out with a little R&B. It's a night where we can sit back and be inspired by music. My topics that I talk about are love, positivity, consciousness, self-awareness. We haven't been able to link with each other in a physical space that is desired, but we are going to try and do it in a virtual way. It's the first we are doing something like this with my fans, small as they might be, but it's the first we are linking in a virtual space so we're looking forward to it,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Miller, who is now relocated to Canada, said he intends to give 20 per cent of the ticket sales to the SOS Children's Village — a place that has deep roots in his family. The tickets are available through Event Brite at https://bit.ly/2Kclyu6

“My grandmother always volunteered with SOS Children's Village in Barrett Town and every holiday I was there as well. It's a charity that is close to my family and I just imagine a dream being able to give back in this way, using my talents to help raise funds for them during this time,” Miller said. “For her, it was just a sense of volunteerism and service. We grew up in that kind of family. She was always active in the community and we benefited from that where she instilled that sense of service in the family.”

He added: “With SOS, it's about building resilience. COVID has hit every institution, government and charities alike so it's about building up their resilience to the challenges that lie ahead. They are about housing children in an environment that is more similar to a home environment than an orphanage, so it takes a lot more resources to deliver that kind of care. I'm trying to help build resilience now.”

Miller is easily recognised for his role as Pressa, the taxi-man, in a televised telecoms commercial which aired between 2005 and 2007. He relocated to Canada in 2006 and is currently a professor at Seneca College in Ontario, Canada.

Six years ago, he built a home studio and resumed his music career, which gave birth to 7.

“It is one of the joys of my life to be able to affect people like that, to help people find the best versions of themselves at any point in their lives, that not only changes their lives but the lives of their family, their community,” he said.