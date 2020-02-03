It's up to me, says Jonnah
FORMER Magnum Kings and Queens winner Jonnah is eyeing success with Up To Me.
“The song is about empowerment; a song that reminds us as human beings that we have to take responsibility for our own actions, our welfare and our mistakes. We can't blame people for our mistakes, you have been given a brain and certain skills and abilities, you can't blame society if you are poor, you can't blame your parents for your station in life, you can't blame your girlfriend for a failed relationship, everything is ultimately up to you, the individual,” Jonnah told Jamaica Observer .
Up To Me will be released today (the artiste's birthday) on the Jack Records/Jay FK and Big Tree Production labels.
Jonnah (given name Jonah Marlando Jack) won the televised Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition in 2013. In 2017 he did Save Our Ladies, when there was an uptick in domestic violence-related killings of women.
“This kind of vibes where men are killing women is not new in Jamaica. The thing is a man has to know the kind of woman who they are putting themselves with and vice versa. Don't ignore the red flags and warning signs in the relationship; don't ignore it, that can turn out to be life-threatening in the end. It is up to you the individual if you want to end up in a certain kind of dangerous relationship. There are consequences to every decision,” he said.
According to statistics compiled by the Jamaica Constabulary Force on domestic-related homicides, there have been 148 murders of females between the years 2011 to 2018, an average of almost 19 deaths per year. The years 2011 and 2013 were particularly brutal with 26 female deaths recorded in those years.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy