It's up to me, says Jonnah

FORMER Magnum Kings and Queens winner Jonnah is eyeing success with Up To Me.

“The song is about empowerment; a song that reminds us as human beings that we have to take responsibility for our own actions, our welfare and our mistakes. We can't blame people for our mistakes, you have been given a brain and certain skills and abilities, you can't blame society if you are poor, you can't blame your parents for your station in life, you can't blame your girlfriend for a failed relationship, everything is ultimately up to you, the individual,” Jonnah told Jamaica Observer .

Up To Me will be released today (the artiste's birthday) on the Jack Records/Jay FK and Big Tree Production labels.

Jonnah (given name Jonah Marlando Jack) won the televised Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition in 2013. In 2017 he did Save Our Ladies, when there was an uptick in domestic violence-related killings of women.

“This kind of vibes where men are killing women is not new in Jamaica. The thing is a man has to know the kind of woman who they are putting themselves with and vice versa. Don't ignore the red flags and warning signs in the relationship; don't ignore it, that can turn out to be life-threatening in the end. It is up to you the individual if you want to end up in a certain kind of dangerous relationship. There are consequences to every decision,” he said.

According to statistics compiled by the Jamaica Constabulary Force on domestic-related homicides, there have been 148 murders of females between the years 2011 to 2018, an average of almost 19 deaths per year. The years 2011 and 2013 were particularly brutal with 26 female deaths recorded in those years.