Iya Ingi is in the Pilot Seat

Reggae singjay Iya Ingi is urging Jamaicans not to allow themselves to become overwhelmed by the economic ravages of COVID-19.

He is urging them to get in the 'pilot seat' and take charge of their lives.

“I write songs to get people through situations. I write uplifting music, and with this pandemic, people are stuck in fear. But don't become paralysed by it, the amount of people ah cuss 2020, and this is my most successful year. I have eight singles released in 2020 and now I am doing my EP,” he said.

“Everything is about perspective. I have grown this year. I have used 2020 to move forward. I realised that years ago, I used to beg people to release songs for me, now I have multiple songs going out for multiple producers; in less than 48 hours, I had three songs released. So people, don't let the pandemic ground your dreams and aspirations.”

In Jamaica, more than 7,000 people have tested positive for the virus, while up to yesterday, 123 deaths were reported. Globally, the death toll stands at more than 1,000,000.

Iya Ingi is scheduled to release an eight-track EP dubbed Pilot Seat on his birthday, October 9. The project was mixed and mastered by Supa Nova of Dub Skool.

“This EP shows my growth and versatility. I am going to give a gift to the world on my earthstrong. The concept of Pilot Seat is that each man must take charge of his life. I am in charge of my own operations, it's a life concept, it's good to be in the pilot seat, some man ah run ground, I am in the sky,” he said.

The EP has inspirational songs such as Colour Me Black and Be Careful of People. The uptempo singles, include Chucky, 10 Off, and Pilot Seat.

“ Colour Me Black is becoming an anthem in Africa for the Black Lives Matter movement. Even though things are terrible, stay focused on goals and [be] positive in your mindset. Don't force it, let go and make the universe take its course,” he said.

The 37-year-old Iya Ingi (real name Yilmie Williams) has been recording for 15 years. Iya Ingi's first album, the self-produced African Pride, was released in early 2017.