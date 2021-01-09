J'can Garrison Christmas creates buzz

The 18-track various artistes compilation Jamaican Garrison Christmas is reaping success on the iTunes and Amazon reggae charts.

The compilation, produced by Sean “Contractor” Edwards, was released on December 18. It is the number one selling reggae album on Apple streaming in Ghana, number one best-selling reggae album on Amazon, number seven reggae album on iTunes USA, and number 23 album Apple streaming Ghana (all genres).

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, who last year collaborated with Beyonce on the hit Already, is featured on Jamaican Garrison Christmas. His song is titled Property.

“I'm very much elated to be part of the Jamaican Garrison Christmas album compilation. This is the second time I have been part of a huge reggae dancehall project from Jamaica and it's a great feeling. Coming from Ghana and working with all these big talents from Jamaica is a joy to me,” Shatta Wale said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Chaka Demus, who teamed with newcomer Isha Bel for Hold Me Tight, is just as elated to be a part of the project.

“You see this Jamaican Garrison Christmas album ya, a big thing. Nuff respect to Contractor for making it possible,” said Chaka Demus.

A few years ago, deejay Xklusive emerged on the scene with the hit song Scamma Dem Deh Ya. He regains some lost ground on the music scene with the song Rich Badness, another of the tracks on the Jamaican Garrison Christmas compilation.

“I am grateful for the strength and to be a part of this project. Whole heap a bad artiste, whole heap a bad song deh pon the album. Big up Contractor,” said Xklusive.

Among the other artistes featured on Jamaican Garrison Christmas are Jahvillani, Popcaan, Chronic Law, Perjah, Jay Shepherd, Vershon, Aidonia, and Squash.

Edwards debuted with his compilation series, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica, in 2018. It peaked at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The following year Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reloaded peaked at number five. His most recent, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition is currently number six on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, having sold more than 2,900 copies since its release last year.