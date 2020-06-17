J'cans storm Latin charts

PRODUCER Rvssian and Shaggy are making their presence felt on the Billboard Latin charts.

Shaggy has teamed with Puerto Rican reggaeton artiste Darkiel and MAFFiO for the track Me Siento Bien (which translates to I Feel Good). Released in March by BMG, the song is currently number 38 on the Latin Pop Airplay chart.

Rvssian (given name Tarik Johnston) produced No Me Ame (Don't Love Me), released by Sony Music Entertainment in April. The song features reggaeton artiste Anuel AA and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

No Me Ame moved from 47 to 36 in its third week on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart, while on the Latin Pop Airplay chart it rises from 31 to 22. On the Hot Latin Songs chart it re-enters at number 47, having peaked at 15 a few weeks ago. Over on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart, No Me Ame moves from 21 to 17.

On Billboard's R&B charts, Skip Marley loses ground while Buju Banton makes an upward move.

Memories by Banton, featuring R&B singer John Legend, inches up from 21 to 20 on the Adult R&B Songs chart. Marley – who spent three weeks at the number one spot on that chart with Slow Down featuring HER – slips from three to four.

Slow Down falls from eight to 10 having peaked at six on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. On the Hot R&B Songs Slow Down stays steady at number nine, while on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart it backtracks from 23 to 24.

Over on the sales-driven current Reggae Albums chart, which is only available via subscription to Nielsen Music, Long Beach All Stars spent a second week on top with their self-titled album, which sold an additional 230 copies. In its opening week the set sold 1,275 copies.

New on the chart at number three is Message to the World by rock, pop, punk and reggae band Ballyhoo from Aberdeen, Maryland. The nine-track set released by Right Coast Records/Ineffable Records on June 5 sold 170 copies.

The various artistes Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition sold 146 copies to debut at number four. Released by Contractor Music Group, the 25-track set moved 168 copies.

Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reloaded by DJ Grid sold 128 copies to re-enter the chart at number five. In September last year it peaked at number three.

Lila Iké's The ExPerience rebounds to six up from ten, while Cali Roots Riddim 2020 by Collie Buddz rises from nine to seven. It spent one week at number one.

Maxi Priest is back inside the top 10 with It All Comes Back to Love, which rises from 17 to nine. It reached number three last year.

Dre Island tumbles from six to 14 with Now I Rise.