J Written does ode to Black Panther
Weeks after the tragic passing of American actor Chadwick Boseman, reggae singer J Written has decided to dedicate his single Black Panther to the actor's legacy.
“The reason I've chosen to dedicate this song to him was because of what he represented to me as an individual; the way he lived showed me that there were righteous and cultured people still standing at the top who weren't afraid of showing the world that they are strong,” he said.
Black Panther is produced by The Rightband Entertainment. It was released in May.
“I'm honestly just showing my appreciation to a kind soul that has blessed many other souls with the hopes of the message doing the same thing that his art has done for me,” said J Written, whose given name is Jason Wright.
Boseman — who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as Black Panther in Marvel's blockbuster movie franchise — died from stage four colon cancer on August 28. He was 43.
J Written, who hails from Kingston, began his career six years ago. The 26-year-old explained what makes him stand out in the industry.
“I'm not really unique as an artiste, enuh. I'm unique as an individual 'cause, as we've all learned through life, no man is the same, and that individuality is what I place back into my work daily; so I guess you can say my art is unique,” he said.
He is known for other tracks like Raggamuffin and Fear to Understand featuring Alborosie.
The Bridgeport High School past student has high hopes for the future.
“With all honesty, I just want my music to be heard and understood and to make an impact on someone's life enuh. I think that's the biggest achievement I could achieve is being as impactful as the men and women who inspired me,” he said.
