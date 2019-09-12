JA Dmills hails Kingston

JA Dmills pays homage to Jamaica's capital with his latest single Kingston.

The song, produced by Time Zone, was released on the Loki Entertainment label on August 28.

The Rastafarian singjay, who hails from Old Harbour in St Catherine, said Kingston city holds a very special place in his heart.

“Kingston is one of the nicest places in the world; Old Harbour is also an extraordinary place too. Ever since I was a child, I love to visit Kingston. The vibes in Kingston is so energetic and lively; it's a place that's always growing and improving; it's a fun place to visit. I wish the bad boys would put their guns away and make it a more peaceful place,” said JA Dmills.

JA Dmills (whose real name is Devon Anthony Mills) is confident that his latest single will given him his musical break.

“I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about my new single, and I believe, with the right promotion, it will be a hit,” he said.

The singjay, who is a carpenter by profession, is determined to make his mark in the music world.

“I want to be a household name in Jamaican music. I have the talent to make it; all I need to do is work hard and continue to release good songs,” he said.