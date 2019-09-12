JA Dmills hails Kingston
JA Dmills pays homage to Jamaica's capital with his latest single Kingston.
The song, produced by Time Zone, was released on the Loki Entertainment label on August 28.
The Rastafarian singjay, who hails from Old Harbour in St Catherine, said Kingston city holds a very special place in his heart.
“Kingston is one of the nicest places in the world; Old Harbour is also an extraordinary place too. Ever since I was a child, I love to visit Kingston. The vibes in Kingston is so energetic and lively; it's a place that's always growing and improving; it's a fun place to visit. I wish the bad boys would put their guns away and make it a more peaceful place,” said JA Dmills.
JA Dmills (whose real name is Devon Anthony Mills) is confident that his latest single will given him his musical break.
“I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about my new single, and I believe, with the right promotion, it will be a hit,” he said.
The singjay, who is a carpenter by profession, is determined to make his mark in the music world.
“I want to be a household name in Jamaican music. I have the talent to make it; all I need to do is work hard and continue to release good songs,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy