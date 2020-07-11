JA Outlaw rides with Show Loyalty

JA Outlaw is banking on the success of his latest single, Show Loyalty.

“I wrote Show Loyalty because loyalty is a lifestyle not just a word. It's easy to say 'Yow, I'm real!' but actions speak louder than words. Time will reveal all,” said JA Outlaw.

The single, Show Loyalty will be the first single to be released from his upcoming EP. Produced by Brilli Production, Show Loyalty is now available on all digital platforms.

JA Outlaw is also generating a huge buzz with Life Nice, released on the Dengue rhythm, alongside heavyweight stars such as Alkaline, Intence, and Jahvillani. The rhythm project is produced by Countree Hype Music.

“I just dropped both the visuals for these songs and they're doing great. I also have some features with Fantan Mojah and many more songs. I also dropped a video for my song, Prolific, off the Creation rhythm with Brilli Production and Gold and Goals Production out of New York,” he said.

JA Outlaw is working with production houses such as Roehampton Production out of New York City, and Brilli Production to complete the tracks to his debut EP.

“Since 2011 when I released my first single Senorita on YouTube, produced by Zeej Sterling, I have been working hard, and my music has been out professionally on YouTube, but now, 2020 is the year of discovery,” he said.

Born Andrew Meeks from Mitchell Town, Clarendon, he started doing music when he moved to Kingston at 14 years old. He attended Tarrant High school and once he graduated, he began visiting studios all over the Corporate Area to hone his craft.

“Well my mother and father are both great singers in their respective churches. So from a young age I was singing in church on the choir, so it's in the blood. My uncle was a local DJ but never got to do it professionally, but he inspired me to follow my dream,” he said.

JA Outlaw is a professional songwriter and he has penned many songs for other artistes in the business.

“All of my songs are written by me. When I'm in the studio working, I'm in my element, in my zone...music is my life, my passion, my love,” he said.