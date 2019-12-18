Jabez's second coming

JABEZ is promising a treat for guests attending tomorrow's Christmas Joy In The Bass.

The annual free live concert, hosted by the Joy Town Community Development Foundation, is scheduled for the Ambassador Theatre, Collie Smith Drive in Trench Town, Kingston. Show time is 7:00 pm.

“This is my second time on the show; my first time was about seven years ago. I know that it's been a long time since they've seen me. So, they can expect to be blessed from the ministry... I'll be giving them a high-energy performance,” Jabez, pastor at the Family Love Church in Linstead, St Catherine, told the Jamaica Observer.

Hailing from the Linstead community, Jabez (given name Clive Provost) has made a name for himself in gospel circles. His sophomore set, Reconnect, which was released in December 2016, debuted at number 33 on the Billboard Reggae album chart at the end of January 2017.

He is known for songs including Drinking From my Saucer, Warrior O, and Mi Know Say Mi Blessed.

In addition to Jabez, Kevin Downswell, Carlene Davis, Alaine, Lubert Levy, Ity & Fancy Cat, Ziggy Soul, and Marq Johnson are billed to perform. They will be backed by the Transformation Band.

Tommy Cowan, CEO of Glory Music — producers of the show, said the impact of the event on residents of the community has been two-fold. He said one of the objectives of the show is to re-embrace the reason for the Christmas season and brighten the lives of individuals who would not usually see any material evidence of the holidays in the community. He said it also acts as a reminder of the significant role the Ambassador Theatre has played in the evolution of Jamaica's music, aimed at bringing back the pride of the place to the young generation.

“The Ambassador Theatre cradled the musical careers of such outstanding performers from Trench Town as Jimmy Tucker, Bob Marley and The Wailers, Delroy Wilson, Alton Ellis, the Melodians, Toots and the Maytals, and others. And we want to remind the present generation of the part their community played in the advancement of the music which has become world renown,” said Cowan.

He said the vision for the Christmas Joy In The Bass is to bring hope to the people of Trench Town.

“We want to use the opportunity to bring them the good news of the birth of Christ and how their lives can change by making Him the centre of their lives when they respond to the Word,” Cowan added.

— Brian Bonitto