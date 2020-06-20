Jah Lando makes waves

Reggae/dancehall singer Jah Lando had an idea to inspire the younger generation. That has come to fruition with his latest single, Unstoppable . The song was released yesterday via Livon Music Productions/Adonaiyah Records.

“My inspiration for writing Unstoppable was the undying feeling within me to motivate myself and others to know that anything in life is attainable. I wanted to get the message out to moldable minds that they should not let anything deter their progress in life,” Jah Lando told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “While writing Unstoppable my mind was contemplating various ways in which I could fuse the aspect of dancehall and reggae together in a way to captivate audiences of all different music preferences.”

Jah Lando said the process of working on the song was smooth and all the elements came together organically from the soul.

“I felt it was necessary to speak to the younger generation in particular, because we are living in a time where they are constantly being bombarded by negativity from all angles. I felt it was imperative to inspire them with positivity in a way that they can relate,” said Jah Lando.

Unstoppable is the follow-up to Jah Lando's recent release, Money Hard, produced by Livon Music Production.

As it relates to the music, Jah Lando says he brings a mix of versatility, inspiration and happiness to the game.

“The music I make is adjustable to a person's specific mood. If you are in a jubilant mood, you can listen to any of my songs and feel the mood of excitement. Likewise, if you're in the mood for relaxation or introspection, the same song will maintain your current vibe.”

From a young age, Jah Lando (given name Orlando Singh) has been involved in music. He has shared the stage with veterans including Capleton, Sizzla and Damian Marley.

The 27-year-old Jah Lando is originally from Mona Common in Kingston. He attended the Norman Manley High School.

“My work is inspired by the love of singing and performing while helping the youths to stay positive through the influence of contemporary reggae/dancehall music. I hope to captivate and dominate the world with the substantial message in my music and I hope my music can inspire others to live a positive life,” said Jah Lando.