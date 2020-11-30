Jah Patriot's second coming

Jah Patriot has re-released of his 2015 album, Blind Justice. The singer believes the themes addressed on the project are still relevant in today's world.

“When we first released this album, there was no promotion done so we decided to revisit and take a new route. I don't really write off trends, I write off of real-life issues so my music will always be relevant,” the singer, who has been in the industry for 30 years, told the Jamaica Observer.

It was re-released on November 20.

Recorded and mixed at Mixing Lab Studios, the 14-track album is supported by a host of musicians such as Robbie Lyn, Dean Fraser, Kirkledove, Lloyd Parks, Danny Bessie, Mikey Chung, and Sky Juice. With two songs previously recorded, the process of recording the other 12 songs was completed in approximately two weeks.

“This project means so much to me, I have been in the business for a while and my journey has been a complex one. People have always promised to put out a body of work for me, but it never happened, so I decided to do it for myself,” said Jah Patriot, whose given name is Denver Williams.

Blind Justice focuses on social justice, relationships and a wide range of other topics based on the artiste's feelings.

The title of the album has a very direct and significant connection to the singer.

“The title has a double meaning because I am blind and because I had to do justice for myself, seeing that I wasn't getting the justice I deserved,” he continued.

Jah Patriot became partially blind at age seven due to trauma in one eye. By 18, he was completely blind due to side effects of a medication that caused a retinal detachment.

However, his disability does not affect his career.

“Absolutely not. It (blindness) does not impede my creative process at all,” he said.

He has a few top picks on the album.

“It is hard to pick a favourite honestly, it really depends on my mood. I am drawn to particular songs at different times, but I am kinda drawn to the song Down the Road and also Far Away. Down The Road, I wrote that song during a really trying time in my life. As for Far Away, that is just the connection with Africa, and I am very passionate about Africa. I also did a song for my mother, First Love. Having my mother listen to that song was very special to me,” he said.

Jah Patriot recently released a single with Anthony Red Rose titled Pain.

A seven-track EP is in the pipeline for 2021.