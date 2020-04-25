Jah Torius pays tribute his mom

Jah Torius is set to release a heartfelt single, She Alone, a tribute to his mother Iona White.

She Alone, produced by Dinesty King, is scheduled to be released on the Falmouth Dinesty imprint on April 22.

“This song is for my mommy, Miss Iona. She's a strong, black woman, and a wonderful mother. She raised five of us, four sons and one daughter, and it wasn't easy. She never dropped the ball,” he said.

The Philadelphia-based singjay plans to shoot a video for She Alone as soon as local travel restrictions are lifted.

“I want to do a video for this song, but I have to do it at home. As soon as I can travel again I'll be there [in Jamaica] to shoot the video. I'm also looking forward to seeing all my family members and friends at home. We just have to survive this [coronavirus] pandemic. It's a terrible thing but I'm not going to let it slow down my career,” said Jah Torius.

Jah Torius (given name Shanry Williams) was born and raised in Falmouth, Trelawny. He migrated to the United States in xxxxxx.

He is known for songs such as The System Evil, Nuh More Than Jah and Tired of Singing RIP.