Jah9 pens Note to Self

Last Friday reggae songstress Jah9 premièred Note To Self (Okay) featuring Chronixx, the title track from her third studio album Note To Self released on VP Records.

The Jamaican recording artist and yogi's mantra “I'm going to be okay” is a recurring these in the track produced by Romario “Runkus” Bennett, Iotosh Poyser and Jah9. The song's accompanying visual (directed by Samo Kush) shares a young woman's journey of struggle and strife and the ability to overcome through the power of positive self-talk and practice.

“I wanted to show that there was a consensus about this mantra 'I'm going to be okay,' across all the generations,” said Jah9.

“This co-production is the most collaborative track I have ever produced, and quite intentionally so. It was important to do so because of the nature of the message. The production needed to be dark and disturbing, the vocals and lyrics to comfort and support. I invited my young brothers Iotosh and Runkus as well as my engineer Hasini “Snysh” Williams to lend their talents to the production of this song and they were able to build on the direction I envisioned. Chronixx was able to add further creative insight that lifted and balanced the mood of the song with his harmonies and words. This vision culminated with the track being mixed and polished by the legendary Errol Brown and his son Shane Brown. A true team effort. Humbled and grateful to have been a part of it,” she added.

On Note To Self, Jah9 presents a 15-track collection of musical compositions that fuse roots-reggae, dub, jazz, Afrobeat, funk and neo-soul. She blends her disciplines into an exploration of the self, through what she called a “self-thesis”.

Jah9 co-produced the entire album along with Jamaica's top producers, including Clive Hunt (Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Peter Tosh, Maxi Priest), Jeremy Harding (Sean Paul), Romario “Runkus” Bennett, Iotosh Poyser, and Romaine “TeflonZincFence” Arnett. Her latest effort follows her début single New Name (2013) and its follow-up 9 in 2016.

She recently wrapped a wellness tour in Kenya, and hosted a curated relaxation and cultural trip to Narobi, leading up to the annual Lamu Yoga Festival. Following this experience and to celebrate the release of Note To Self, she journeyed to Ethiopia for her first concert in the country, held in Addis Ababa on March 13, 2020. The singer will continue to tour in support of the release, but her dates in the US and Europe are currently postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 restrictions.