Jahazeil roots for dad

THOUSANDS of Buju Banton fans globally are hoping his recently Grammy-nominated set, Upside Down 2020, wins the Best Reggae Album category. One of these hopefuls is his son, Jahazeil Myrie.

Myrie, 23, an emerging singer, is also carving a name for himself in entertainment circles.

“His [Buju Banton] winning the Grammy would make me proud. Well, I am proud of him that he is nominated and when he wins it, it will be more a blessing to his catalogue because he is a musical genius. I respect his work ethic, and he is a great writer,” Myrie told the Jamaica Observer.

“If my father wins, I will be celebrating, and even if he doesn't win I will be still celebrating,” he continued.

Upside Down 2020 is Buju Banton's first album in 10 years. The 18-track set, released June 26 by Gargamel Music/Island Records/Roc Nation, debuted at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. It debuted at number one on the Current Reggae Albums chart.

In addition to Buju Banton, this year's other nominees in the Best Reggae Album category are: Skip Marley — Higher Place; Maxi Priest — It All Comes Back To Love; The Wailers — One World; and, Toots and The Maytals — Got to be Love.

Toots and Maytals won the category in 2005 with True Love, while Buju Buju secured his lien on the trophy in 2011 with Before The Dawn.

“I was at home when my father won the first Grammy. And I was very excited,” said Myrie. “If he wins this time I will be more excited, as not many artistes get the chance to win a second Grammy.”

Buju Banton, whose given name is Mark Myrie, has been recording since the late 1980s, but shot to national prominence in the 1990s. He was signed to major American labels, including Mercury Records.

In 2009, he was arrested on drug-related charges in the United States. Two years later, he was convicted and was imprisoned in the US until December 2018.

In August, Buju Banton beat nine other finalists to win the Jamaica Festival Song Competition. He donated his $3-million prize purse to Sunbeam Boys' Home in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

His other albums include Voice of Jamaica (1993), 'Til Shiloh (1995) and Inna Heights (1995).

The younger Myrie said he is inspired by his father's musical career. He was one of the featured acts on his father's “coming home” concert, Long Walk To Freedom, at the National Stadium in Kingston in March 2019.

“It was such a great feeling. I did Hold In, Who Am I, and Do Good,” he said.

Jahazeil Myrie recorded his first song, No More, in 2015 on his sibling's Markus Records label. Since then he has recorded several songs, including: At My Door (2020) with Spragga Benz on RedSquare label; Jah Me Seh (2015) on Pay Day Music label; Hold On (2018) on the Delly Ranks Production; and No More, Who Am I, and 9 (Nine) on Markus Records label.

The former Liberty Academy student, however, lists False Pretence (2019) as “special”.

“My one big moment is my first and only collaboration with my father... I was inspired by the many promises made to people in general,” he said.

He said he'll be glued to his television set on the night of the Grammy Awards, which is set for January 31, 2021.

“That can't miss me,” he added.