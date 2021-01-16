Jahgodi talks money

Jahgodi announced his arrival on the music scene with the single Money Talk on his Skerj label last year.

“I want to contribute to dancehall in a positive manner through lyrics that inspire, and force people to think and broaden their horizons,” he said.

He shared some insights on his single Money Talk.

“This song is about how money moves in this world, and it's based around the concept that if you don't have money, you nah say nothing. Money makes the world go round, so it is basically a story of how once you start move up in life, people look at you different. When you can make things change, people give you respect, money changes perspective,” the artiste, whose real name is Jevoni Coleman, said.

The song was released in November 2020.

Jahgodi grew up in Richmond in Lucea, Hanover, and attended Rusea's High school where he fell in love with dancehall. He migrated to Canada in 2009 at age 15, where he attended J Clarke Richardson Collegiate in Ajax in the Greater Toronto area. While there, he met some Caribbean nationals where he continued to fine-tune his abilities. He also began to experiment more with the music.

“I had a laptop, so I did a makeshift thing to record myself, and one time, I did a recording in the basement at my friend's house,” he said.

He left high school in 2012, went to Durham College in Toronto, and did an associates degree in business. Since that time, he did a number of jobs, but soon grew disenchanted with that, and he has been doing music full time for the last two years.

He recorded his first official song, Kawasaki, in 2019 but failed to get major promotion.

Jahgodi's main musical influences are Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Tommy Lee Sparta, Popcaan, and Alkaline. However, the 26-year-old has vowed not to do music that supports or glorifies gun violence.

“I see how the youths idolise artistes, and I dont want to paint a negative picture for the youths to emulate. Growing up, I used to love listen Kartel and Alkaline, and anything they did, I wanted to do it. When they deejayed about violence, I thought it was cool and it made me want to do the things they deejayed about. But as I grew older, I reali'e say you can't put that energy into the universe, cause it will come back to you,” he reasoned.

Jahgodi's other songs include One in a Trillion, and a conscious single called Dream, both on the Skerj label.