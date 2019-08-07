Jahmiel, Chronic Law post weak sales

Popularity does not necessarily translate into sales. That is the story on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart this week. Dancehall artistes Jahmiel and Chronic Law debut with paltry sales of their album and EP, respectively.

Great Man by Jahmiel is number six with 107 copies sold. Released July 26 by DJ Frass Records and Chimney Records, the 12-song set is the artiste's debut aolbum and contains collaborations such as Good Vibes, featuring Tarrus Riley and Don't Wanna Lose You with newcomer Moyann.

Jahmiel has more than 349,000 followers on Instagram. Among his hit songs are True Colours, Strongest Soldier and Gain The World.

Chronic Law, who is a member of high-riding dancehall collective 6ix, is at number 12 with Pain. Released by Hemton Music/Flydie Wise Production/VPAL Music, the mini set has six songs.

Pain debuted at number three on the iTunes Reggae Chart just over one week ago. In its opening week on Billboard, it sold 73 copies.

Chronic Law has chalked up several hits since his emergence last year. They include Hillside, Bless Me, Hilltop Badness and Government. He has over 135,000 followers on Instagram.

Elsewhere on the chart, Reggae Gold 2019 debuts at number one with 576 copies. The 19-track set has songs by Naomi Cowan, Damian Marley and Jah Cure, Busy Signal, Dovey Magnum, Agent Sasco and Popcaan, Teejay, Beres Hammond and Alborosie.

California band Iya Terra scores its third title with Coming to Light, which opens at number two with 421 copies. The quintet previously charted with Full Circle (number 12 in 2015) and Sacred Sound (number one in 2017).

Coming to Light has collaborations including Break Down the Walls (featuring The Movement), Follow Your Heart (with Zion Thompson from The Green) and Marching On (with Jesse Royal).

Last week's chart-topper, Local Motion, by Pepper slips to number three with 246 copies. To date it has sold 3,468.

Another former number one, Hybrid by Collie Buddz, shoots from number 18 to four, after selling an additional 224 copies. The previous week, it moved only 31 copies and has sold 2,724 to date.

Xyclone re-enters the chart at number five with The Year of The Wolf, which sold 115 copies, to bring its tally to 342 in three weeks.

Rising from number 11 to seven is the self-titled set from California band Iration. A former number one, it has been on the chart since last year and has sold 11,065 copies.

VP Records' Soca Gold 2019 slips to number eight with 82 copies, while Koffee's Rapture (EP) is steady at number nine with 80 copies. It has sold 3,072 copies since its release in March.

St Croix roots reggae band Akae Beka enters at number 10 with Mek A Menshun, which has sold 79 copies.

Released July 26 by Zion High Productions, the set has 12 songs, including the title song featuring Protoje.