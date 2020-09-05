Jahmiel forges dynasty

JAHMIEL has teamed with emerging production entity Dynasty Records for his latest single Hold a Vibe. The track was released to digital platforms last Friday while the accompanying video was released on Sunday.

“I always admired Jahmiel's music and I respect him as a person. I officially met him at an event that I hosted called 'Dripszn' where he attended the party and performed as well. I then reached out to him on social media when I began producing music; I reached out to his Manager Ravel who made it happen,” said Dynasty Records CEO Kyle Butler.

This is the first time that Jahmiel has worked with Dynasty Records, and according to Butler, it won't be the last.

“Yes, we have plans to do future projects with Jahmiel as he is extremely talented and easy to work with.”

Hold a Vibe is a song, Butler feels, which has the legs to make a statement in larger markets worldwide.

“The reason for us [Dynasty Records] working with Jahmiel is because I personally am a fan of his music. He also produces quality, clean and heart-warming music for our people that delivers a positive message – and we wanted to do the same,” said Butler.

Since its emergence on the music scene earlier this year, Dynasty Records has been steadily carving a name for itself in music circles.

The label is the brainchild of Butler who joined forces with Jerome “Bhad Twin” Reynolds and Tyrique Reid.

The label made its debut in April with the Private Jet rhythm. The project featured songs by Jahvillani, Skillibeng, Intence, newcomers Letta Boss and Quenga, among several others.

Jahmiel is known for hits including Strongest Soldier, Gain the World, True Colours, Don't Wanna Lose You and Where Were You.