Jahset Morgan is Miss UTECH JA 2020

Jahset Morgan was on a path of self-development. As part of the process she decided to enter the Miss University of Technology Jamaica (UTECH JA) pageant. Last Friday night, her decision paid dividends as Morgan impressed the judges and walked away with the coveted title.

“ I saw this pageant as a competition, a competition against myself. Me, myself, and I were the only ones in the pageant and I had my heart set on beating them. This was another level in this game called life that I aimed to pass on my journey. I wanted to build and uplift me, so I can build and uplift others,” Morgan said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

She shared what she accomplished from entering the pageant.

“I gained access to a strong young woman who is now more empowered than ever. I was my biggest enemy and I needed to prove to myself that my past does not define me. I was focused on building me instead of thinking about competing with the other ladies. I am now the girl with the gap but has no space for fear.”

The 23-year-old Spanish Town native hopes her accomplishment will be a beacon of light to young women who are trying to find their place in the world.

“Winning Miss UTECH JA has given me a platform and a voice that I will use to empower anyone who comes in contact with me. I hope to organise focus groups or seminars where I can share my story and encourage others,” said Morgan.

Morgan is a second year student at the University of Technology. She is pursuing a first degree in Urban and Regional Planning. A former student of Kemps Hill, Jonathan Grant, and Bog Walk High schools, she hopes to become a town planner or a local government officer.

Gracia Wilson the event's coordinator explained the objectives of the pageant and the judging criteria.

“The aim of the Miss UTECH JA pageant is to serve as a platform for young ladies, to develop their talent, self-confidence, provide a platform for networking and for them to improve on their holistic development. The ladies were judged on their poise, speech, talent, and stage presence,” said Wilson.

The event, which received strong crowd support, saw the 12 finalists appearing in casual wear, swimwear and evening wear. The runners up were Toni-Ann Archer (second) and Itine Francis (third). Sectional prize winners were: Most Poised- Jahset Morgan; Best Smile - Toni-Ann Archer; Most Aware - Jordiana Bell; Most Talented - Itine Francis; Most Congenial - Georgia Bayley; and People's Choice - Toni- Ann Archer.