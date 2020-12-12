Jahshii set to make name
He made his debut in 2004 when he recorded the song Me Name Jahshii for producer Diavallan Fearon's Builders Music label. Since then, deejay Jahshii says he has grown and is ready to spread his wings musically.
“I always had a love for music from I was much younger. I lived across a studio in Grant's Pen and that is where I took a liking to music. I knew what I wanted to do from an early age and now that I am older, I want to make an impact musically,” said Jahshii.
The 20-year-old, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, is signed to the Herah Music Productions (HMP).
“I've worked with a number of producers, including Zimi Entertainment, Bassick Records and Builders. Now I am signed to Herah Music Productions and we have a lot of music to put out,” he shared.
His latest releases include Mula Lifestyle, Bad Energy, Time Right Now and Superstar.
Having played football at Excelsior High, he says his aim is to score big musically in territories outside of Jamaica.
“The recognition I get from people whenever I'm in the streets, motivates me to continue on this journey. I just want to be known around the world and take my music to all corners of the earth,” he shared.
In 2016, at 16, Jahshii entered the wildly popular Unruly Clash hosted by Popcaan. He moved up the rounds of the talent search, beating his opponents. He was first runner-up and despite not walking away with the crown, he gained recognition.
He has since performed on numerous small stages across the island including Chug It.
— Kevin Jackson
