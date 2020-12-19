Jahvy inks Atlantic deal

AFTER signing a record deal with Atlantic Records in November, Jahvy Ambassador believes this is another victory for dancehall and reggae.

“I think it's great for the industry being able to open doors internationally for the genre to be highlighted,” the principal of Tru Ambassador Ent told Jamaica Observer.

According to the producer, the deal came after the release of Gal Policy by Kranium, released nine months ago on the Soul Survivor rhythm. The rhythm also features Ocean Waves (Alkaline), Life (Mavado), Shepherd (Jahmiel), and Weed Shop (Star Captyn).

The Atlantic Records deal involves the single Gal Policy. The accompanying video has more than 19 million views on YouTube.

Jahvy Ambassador — who was last year made brand ambassador for Jamaican sports outlet, Western Sports — said Atlantic Records deal is a massive boost.

“The brand means everything to me. Being an ambassador is something I've lived by since I was growing up. I'm really happy to have this opportunity given to me by such a huge company. I promise my fans, this move will be a great one so look out for what's next,” he said.

He shared how he approaches musical production.

“When it comes to the style, it depends on the mood you're in when you're just making music for yourself or your personal preference. Other times, it may be what an artiste requests or a particular vibe you're trying to recreate,” said Jahvy Ambassador.

He believes he has the formula to staying relevant.

“It's about letting your art speak for itself, just simply your independent talent fused with the right connections and protocols. You can never tell what will go mainstream so it's just important to always put out the quality that matches that,” he added.

A former student of Charlemont High School in St Catherine and Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston, Jahvy Ambassador's given name is Jahvel Morrison. He has worked with the new generation of stars, including Shenseea and Skillibeng.

He released his first official production in 2012 titled Don't Give Up by Bugle.

Atlantic Records is an American record label founded in October 1947. Over its first 20 years of operation, Atlantic earned a reputation as one of the most prominent American labels, specialising in jazz, R&B, and soul by Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Wilson Pickett, Sam and Dave, Ruth Brown and Otis Redding. In 1967, Atlantic became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Warner Music Group. In 2004, Atlantic and its sister label Elektra were merged into Atlantic Records Group.

Sean Paul signed with Atlantic Records in a joint deal with VP Records in late 2002, following the success of his song Gimme the Light. The artiste and the label parted ways in 2014.