Jahvy, the survivor

JUST over one year ago, music producer Jahvel “Jahvy” Morrison sustained serious injuries in an auto accident in Kingston. The life-threatening incident inspired his Soul Survivor rhythm.

Last week the EP of the same name entered Billboard's Current Reggae Albums Chart at number 12. It is a big deal for Morrison, who has established himself among the top dancehall producers in Jamaica since entering the game eight years ago.

“I've enjoyed all the projects I've produced in my career but Soul Survivor stands out because of the story behind creating the beat. Having just been in a serious car accident, recovery took a few months,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Morrison, who suffered extensive hand and facial injuries, says he was encouraged by frequent collaborator Alkaline to produce a beat as part of his rehabilitation. He agreed, and recruited Alkaline, Mavado, Jahmiel, Kranium and Star Captyn to record songs for his latest work which is distributed by Zojak World Wide.

Some of the biggest hit songs for Morrison's Tru Ambassador label, such as Death Announcement and My Love, are by Alkaline. Jahmiel has also scored for him with Mankind.

A graduate of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Morrison debuted in 2012 with Don't Give Up, a song by Bugle. Through hot beats like Ignite and Sexy Ting, he and Tru Ambassador quickly made inroads in the competitive dancehall market.

Being formally trained, he noted, is a feather in his cap.

“I think my projects are different because of the musical creativity that it involves. Having studied previously in music years ago, what I've learnt has helped in creating different textures and sounds within the genre,” Morrison explained.