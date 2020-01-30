Jahwaylife bashes hypocrites

Music was never far from the ears of singer Jahwaylife as a youth in Spanish Town. It piqued his interest in entertainment, but it was not until recently that he got an opportunity to release his first song.

Hypocrite is the name of his debut single, produced by Tony Kelly, one of dancehall music's most successful figures.

After recording for different producers, Jahwaylife says it is a relief to finally get his career off the mark.

“It's a great accomplishment; I've been doing this all my life. I've been waiting for this since I was 10 years old,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The South Florida-based artiste recalls writing Hypocrite five years ago. Inspired by personal experience, Jahwaylife says the song's message has universal appeal.

“It's about people that betray yuh. Dem [hypocrites] full up di universe…dem in di Church, in di Congress. It's a song a lot of people can relate to,” he stated.

Jahwaylife was born Damian Nathan and grew up in Spanish Town bursting with musical energy. He remembers listening to the Travellers and Earth Ruler sound systems, and idolising Beres Hammond and Garnet Silk.

The love for music and desire to pursue a career as a singer never waned when he migrated to the United States, where his initial songs were recorded but never released.

For Hypocrite, he linked with the prolific Kelly whose cache of hit songs include Sean Paul's Like Glue, Everyone Falls in Love by Tanto Metro and Devonte and Mr Easy's She Drives me Crazy.

Jahwaylife and Kelly are also collaborating on an EP, scheduled for release later this year.

— Howard Campbell