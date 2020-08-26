Jahzeal counts his blessings
HAVING put his tertiary education on hold due to financial constraints, singer Jahzeal says he hopes to complete his course of study. He quit The University of the West Indies (Mona campus) seven years ago while pursuing a major in banking and finance and a minor in gender studies.
“I was unable to complete my studies due to some financial constraints at the time of study. Finishing up is still uncertain. However, I do have great interest in knowledge and education so I am more edging towards finishing than not finishing,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
A former student of the Spanish Town High, he attended sixth form at St Catherine High. It was then his love for music developed.
Jahzeal's (given name Miguel Murray) latest single Mill a Minute is based on a personal experience.
“ Mill a Minute was inspired by my background of growing up below the poverty the line. It's like a dream in the form of a song,” he shared.
The song was released on July 24 and produced by Ukr of Unorthodox Music.
Asked what he hoped to achieve musically, Jahzeal said, “When it comes to music for me really the sky is the limit. I have never limited myself and I do not intend to settle anywhere mediocre musically. So whatever is considered the highest achievement musically that's what I aim towards daily when I write, sing or perform. However, I'd hope to accomplish dominating the entire music space locally and internationally through mainstream so I may be on my way to achieve some of the greatest things music have to offer.”
In addition to a mixtape titled Cain, he has released songs including Build the Youths (used as the theme for the television youth-oriented show Talk Up Yute) and Hot Cracka featuring fellow Vagabondz member Kabdo Eskabel.
