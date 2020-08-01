Jamaica gospel finals tomorrow

The winner of the 2020 Jamaica Gospel Song Competition will be announced during the contest's live show on CVM TV tomorrow beginning at 5:30 pm.

The televised show, which will also be live-streamed on the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's (JCDC) website https://livestream.com/jcdc/gospelsongfinals2020 and social media pages, will feature performances from the ten finalists, as well as a special guest performance from Kevin Downswell.

“Last Sunday's performance show gave Jamaicans at home and abroad a chance to take in all of our top ten finalists' moving performances of their entry songs. It was a memorable show, which really got the public out and voting for their favourite songs this week,” said Andrea McCurdy, events coordinator for national religious services and projects at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

“This Sunday we will see the finalists performing one last time, then we will have the highly anticipated announcement of the winner of this year's competition. The public has been showing a lot of love to all of our top ten finalists, so at this point any one of them can walk away with the top prize,” McCurdy continued, noting that the competition will remain open to the public for voting until 4:00 pm on Sunday.

McCurdy also stated that people, who may have missed last Sunday's performance show, can watch the top ten music videos on the popular video-streaming platform Youtube, as well as on the JCDC's Facebook and Instagram social media pages and on the JCDC's website.

The finalists and their voting numbers are:

• Deon McDonald — You Are Real — 444-4211

• Sheri-Gaye Johnson — I Worship You — 444-4212

• Offniel Lamont — Forever God — 444-4213

• Lloyd “Father” Reece — Satan Guweh —- 444-4214

• Euphoria — Live Today — 444-4215

— Ye Who's Without Sin — 444-4216

• Anthony Malcolm — I Need You Close — 444-4217

• Oliver Ashley — No Bargain --- 444-4218

• David Sutton — Our Response — 444-4219

• Treisha Williams — One Dose of the Holy Ghost — 444-4210

The Jamaica Gospel Song Competition, since its inception in 1987, has since become an iconic presentation of indigenous gospel music in Jamaica. It attracts over 200 artistes, producers and writers of original gospel music each year. This competition is also seen as another avenue for the unearthing and growth of writers and vocalists through training with the best within the industry.