Jamaica gospel songs to the world

The 10-track Jamaica Gospel Song 2020 album became available on major digital platforms last Friday.

The announcement was made by Olivia “Babsy” Grange, entertainment and culture minister, recently.

“The moment I heard the songs I knew that they had the potential to go way beyond the competition, and I committed to facilitating the realisation of that vision. I made that commitment to the artistes and today I am proud to say, mission accomplished,” said Grange.

“The pandemic presented lots of challenges which affected our usual ways of operation, but we were never daunted... The team at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and at my inistry decided that the limes thrown our way could be used to make sweet tasting lemonade. We saw the success of the Jamaica Festival Song album on the international scene, and firmly believe that gospel can reap the same level of success. This approach is giving longer life to the top 10 songs and greater exposure to the artistes who have participated,” she continued.

Distributed by VPAL Music, the Jamaica Gospel Song 2020 album was available digitally via pre-order since September 18, 2020.

The international release of the gospel album follows closely on the successful release of the Jamaica Festival Song album, which peaked at 11 on the iTunes Reggae Album Chart in July. This is the first time that the Jamaica Gospel Song album, produced by the JCDC as part of the annual Independence celebrations, is being made available digitally.

Its tracklisting comprises: Our Response by David Sutton; I Need You Close (Anthony Malcolm); No Bargain (Oliver Ashley); I Worship You (Sheri-Gaye Johnson); Live Today (Euphoria); Satan Guweh (Lloyd “Father” Reece); Forever God (Offneil Lamont); Ye Who's Without Sin (Martanek Phipps); You Are Real (Deon McDonald); and Dose of the Holy Ghost by Treisha Williams.

Williams won the televised Jamaica Gospel Songs finals held at CVM TV in Kingston July 26, 2020.

A teacher for 17 years, Williams is currently employed at Montego Bay Infant School. She said she would use her win as a platform for her other passion.

“I plan to be in the studio. I've already started on one song. I definitely don't want too much time to pass and to get the ball rolling as it relates to putting out the material out there,” she told the Jamaica Observer at the time.

“I am a teacher, but at some point you have to create a second income. And I do believe in creating financial freedom. Hence, why I would want to use this opportunity to move forward,” she continued.

Second place went to Anthony Malcolm ( I Need You Close), while third place went to Offneil Lamont ( Forever God).

Started in 1987, the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition has become an iconic presentation of indigenous gospel music in Jamaica. It attracts over 200 artistes, producers and writers of original gospel music each year. This competition is also seen as another avenue for the unearthing and growth of writers and vocalists through training with the best within the industry.