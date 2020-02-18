Jamaica's ties with RCA Records

Having signed with Columbia Records UK in 2018, that label is looking to take Grammy-winning singjay Koffee to a bigger audience in the United States.

To do that, she has been linked with RCA Records.

“Koffee is signed to Columbia UK for the world, but the US licensee is RCA Records,” Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, president of Columbia UK, told the Jamaica Observer last week.

RCA is a sub-label under the Sony Music Entertainment umbrella. So too Columbia Records.

Unger-Hamilton said the focus of Koffee's music will not be affected.

“The direction will not change. We will simply try to replicate in the US what we have done in the UK,” he said.

Columbia Records UK released Koffee's debut EP Rapture in March last year. It has sold over 4,800 copies stateside according to sales tracker Nielsen Music.

Rapture contains the hit single Toast, which peaked at number 70 on the United Kingdom pop chart and number 43 on Billboard Magazine's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart.

Koffee's presence on the UK chart continued with W, a song featuring American rapper Gunna which peaked at number 82 in December. One week ago, Repeat, her collaboration with British singer/model J Hus, peaked at number 21.

Unger-Hamilton said Koffee's debut album will be released this year.

Koffee is not the first Jamaican artiste affiliated with RCA Records. Singer Denroy Morgan holds that distinction; he signed to the label in 1982.

Morgan got the interest of RCA thanks to the success of his 1981 hit disco song, I'll Do Anything For You.

He described the association with RCA as beneficial to his career.

“It was a very good experience. The label brought a lot to the table professionally with the making of the album and the releasing of the video. They have the machinery to give you the exposure,” said Morgan.

His association with RCA lasted three years. His sole album for the label, Make My Day, was released in 1983.