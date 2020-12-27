Jamaican classic makes the cut

It has been nearly 50 years since its release and local cult classic The Harder They Come continues to engage audiences and wow critics.

The latest accolade for the film directed by Perry Henzell and starring reggae superstar Jimmy Cliff has come from arts and entertainment website gizmostory.com, which has listed the film among the 50 Best Movie Sountracks You Must Listen.

The website noted that there are a lot of important elements in a film, which makes it worth watching, but one of the most integral parts of it is the music or background score. Music completes the movie, aesthetically. Sometimes the music is louder than the actions, and that's what makes a film more enjoyable and easier to comprehend. Here are the best movie soundtracks you can groove, cry, run around, or act-like-you're-in-a-movie too.

The Harder They Come came in at number 36, with the website praising its pulsating reggae beat.

“Reggae. The soul of this movie's soundtrack. The songs are from some legendary reggae artists like Desmond Dekker, The Melodians, Jimmy Cliff, who is the star of the soundtrack. Shanty Town, by the name, shows the challenges and difficulties the lead faces. The opening track of The Harder They Come is full of liveliness and congo' beats. The music gives you the perfect Jamaican vibe and gives reggae a new face,” the website stated.

The track listing for the film is a veritable playlist of the music of the time.

The film's star Jimmy Cliff has four songs on the sountrack: You Can Get It If You Really Want, Many Rivers to Cross, Sitting in Limbo and the title track The Harder They Come. The Maytals with the late Toots Hibbert is represented twice in the film with Sweet and Dandy and Pressure Drop. Other iconic works included in the film are Johnny Too Bad by The Slickers, Desmond Dekker's 007/ Shanty Town, Rivers of Babylon from The Melodians and Draw Your Brakes by DJ Scotty.

The website's compilation also included a number of other films with iconic sountracks.

Pulp Fiction by director Quentin Tarantino and the cast which includes Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson, and Bruce Wilis was praised for possibly having the coolest soundtrack of all time.

“Tarantino used surf music intensely in this movie, from Bustin' Surfboards by The Tornadoes to You Can Never Tell by Chuck Berry. He changed the faces of some songs, too, by attaching them with some barbarous scene like Comanche by The Revels. The film brought a lot of old gems and made them live once again, like Jungle Boogie by Cool & The gang or Urge Overkill's Girl; you'll be a woman soon,” the site said.

The epic Black Panther also made the cut.

“This new universe in the Marvel world radiated power and glory. The movie, to say the least, is art, and so is the Oscar-winning music. Kendrick Lamar has played a huge role in this magnificent soundtrack, with five tracks on his name and a lot of styles and talented rapping by him. There is Pray for Me by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar. The hip hop masterpiece which outshines all the tracks is Parademic! by SOB X RBE and Kendrick Lamar, with a haunting start of words in the song building up to some punching rap verses, the song hypes you up. T'Challa and his confidantes are proud to hail from Wakanda, who have such regal background scores.”

The 70s dance flick Saturday Night Fever starring John Travolta also made its way into the listing thatnks to its popular tracks by Australian sibling trio, The Bee Gees.

“Seventies disco was probably married to Bee Gees with the way they used pop-disco in their soundtrack for this musical. Staying Alive is this macho song that will make you wear flared jeans, slick your hair back and dance around. More than a woman” has the constant tempo of disco and a techno undertone, which is very peaceful... Saturday Night Fever has all the songs for every emotion, that too, in the disco, the website noted.

Spike Lee's Mo' Better Blues made the list for its homage to jazz.

“America didn't always have metal, pop, and rock. There was Jazz before all that. Spike Lee dedicated this movie to that art. Cynda Willaims gives a soft rendition of Harlem Blues. There are beautiful and divine sets of Saxophone, which gives you a lot of 70s dark pub night vibes. Jazz Thing is a hip hop jazz classic that turned out to be an idea for many youngsters.

While the reaction was mixed for Waiting to Exhale there was no denying the potency of its soundtrack.

“Put on a mask, grab on to your favorite blanket and dim the lights; that's the way to listen to this melodious, noteworthy soundtrack. One of the biggest icons the music world has seen, Whitney Houston's 'exhale, paired with some soft drums, was such an elegant track. Babyface was the one to compose this R&B gem and got the soundtrack 11 Grammy nominations.

Aretha Franklin's heartbreaking song, It Hurts Like Hell is the perfect song to purge on ice cream and cry to; Not Gon' Cry by Mary J Blige is the song to get out of this heartbreaking misery and get back on track and then there's Brandy's, Sitting up In My Room, a perfect song to be in love land.

No listing of movie sountracks could be complete without one of the most popular movie musicals, The Sound of Music.

“For any person who is binging on musicals, this one has to be there. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein wrote the wonderful classics, which to date are sung, covered, and loved... Do Re Mi, My Favorite Things, So Long (Farewell). The songs might seem a lot like Disney songs because it is free, quirky, happy, and great to sing along. A theatrical performance by all the actors in the movie made the sound of the musical even more special,” gizmostory noted.