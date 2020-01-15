James Bond star injured
DANIEL Craig, the English actor who plays James Bond, was injured on the set of No Time To Die while filming in Portland, Jamaica, in May 2019.
UK tabloid, The Sun, reported that the 51-year-old fell during a running scene.
“Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica. He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly,” The Sun reported.
“He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect, he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration,” it continued.
Craig was flown to the United States for treatment.
It is unclear whether the movie star has broken, fractured or bruised his ankle.
This injury is one of several sustained by the English actor. He knocked two teeth out in 2006 while filming Casino Royale .
He also damaged a muscle in his shoulder, bruised his ribs and sliced his finger while shooting for Quantum of Solace (2008) and halted filming for Spectre (2015) for two weeks so that he could have surgery.
No Time To Die is directed by American Cary Joji Fukunaga and will see Craig in his final role as the famous spy. Other members of the cast are acclaimed English actor Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Bensallah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Rami Malek.
In addition to Jamaica, filming was done in Norway, Italy and London.
The film will be released on April 3, 2020.
