Jamila Falak sings about LA AAA ADY
Singer and instrumentalist Jamila Falak initially wanted to become a veterinarian, but that changed when she realised she had to study the sciences to become qualified for that profession.
“I love animals and when I heard I had to do the sciences, the only science subject mi did like was physics,” she shared in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
The change of career course was to music. The graduate of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts is currently generating buzz with her debut song, LA AAA ADY, which is produced by Jamar “Sonovic” Roberts.
The single was featured in the Emmy-nominated series Jacqueline and Jilly, which stars Victoria Rowell of Young And The Restless fame. Some of the scenes from that show were filmed in Montego Bay.
Having grown up around music, Jamila Falak said it was only natural for her to pursue a career in that field.
“My father, who now resides overseas, was a cabaret singer and he used to perform in the hotels. But for me, music began in the church and later transitioned into high school. After high school I went to the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts, where I obtained a bachelor's degree in Jazz and popular music studies,” she said.
Falak, who is in her mid-20s, is from Montego Bay. She attended Herbert Morrison Technical High School, plays bass guitar, steel pan, flute and violin.
Recently, she performed at 'Tracks Live' at Market Place on Constant Spring Road alongside Tanya Stephens and Serani.
“It's always a joy performing and sharing stage with persons you know and don't know. The energy that you bring as a performer is the energy I'm expecting you to receive,” she said.
Among the producers she has worked with are JLL and Mikey Bennett.
— Kevin Jackson
