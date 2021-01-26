JaRIA to toast 'fallen soldiers'

ON February 3, Jamaica Reggae Industry Association's (JaRIA) annual weekly concert — Reggae Wednesdays — will open with a tribute to the more than 30 members of the entertainment fraternity who died in 2020.

The event will be streamed live at IG/FB @jariaentertainment and on the Reggae Month official platforms — PBCJ YouTube | Jam Vision YouTube | JCDC Facebook.

The show will be a celebration of their musical contributions from a stellar line-up of performers led by saxophonist Dean Fraser and the All-Star Band, featuring performances from acts including Sarina Constantine, Droop Lion, Roots Percussionist, Tony Curtis, Pam Hall, Dubwise, Cassanova, and L'Acadco.

“Our final Reggae Wednesdays concert in 2020 saw us end the month on a high with a headlining performance from the legendary Toots Hibbert. Here we are, a year later, paying tribute to him and a host of other stalwarts and worthy contributors to the culture and industry of reggae. In a lot of respects, we approach the month with a heavy heart as we continue to ponder on the ones we have lost, their contributions, and magical moments shared. It is an honour to have the opportunity to help to bring about some sense of peace, hope and love for the reggae family at yaad [home] and abroad,” said Abishai Hoilett, Reggae Month Committee chair of the JaRIA Board.

Hibbert, frontman of Toots and The Maytals, died in the University Hospital of the West Indies on September 11, 2020 of complications from COVID-19. He was 77.

Formed in the 1960s, his band Toots and the Maytals helped popularise reggae music. The group's 1968 single Do The Reggay was the first song to use the word “reggae” naming the genre and introducing it to a global audience.

The group's popular songs include Monkey Man, Sweet And Dandy, Bam Bam, and Pomps And Pride.

In addition to Hibbert, other personalities who passed away in 2020 include guitarist Lyford “Hux” Brown, singer/songwriter Keith “Bob Andy” Anderson, producer Edward O'Sullivan “Bunny Striker” Lee, Gamal Jawara “Tosh I” McIntosh, Drew Keys, dancer Fredrick “Tippa” Moncrief, selector Courtney “Likkle Wicked” Boyd, Henry “Mr Chicken” Dwyer, dancer Labba Labba, deejay Anthony “Purple Man” Jones, singer Hartley “Pad” Anthony Wallace, producer Bobby Digital, engineer Barry O'Hare, guitarist Dalton Browne, singer Dobby Dobson, singer Richie “Mac” McDonald, Webby Jay, German “Father German” Vera, songstress Millie Small, Sam Clayton, Andy Capp, Count Shelly, broadcaster Gil Bailey, American singer Johnny Nash, and Warren Smith.