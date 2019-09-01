Jason Derulo samples reggae

It's almost the end of summer and American R&B singer Jason Derulo has decided to take advantage of the heat by dropping his latest single Too Hot .

The pop track takes full advantage of the popularity of the Murder She Wrote, the 90s banger from Jamaican duo Chaka Demus and Pliers, as it samples the rhythm to walk away with that tropical feel. The opening lines of the track, which salute the 'ladies in the dance' is a futher nod to the Caribbean as is bears a similar sound to Barbadian Rupee's monster hit Tempted to Touch.

This is not the first taste of the Jamaican culture for Derulo, who was born in Miami to Haitian parents. Five years ago he was one of the international headline acts on Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay. Earlier this year, five Jamaican dancers were featured in the video for his track Let's Shut Up & Dance.

The song comes hot on the heel of his breakthrough bilingual banger Mamacita featuring Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Farruko. The track made history, becoming Derulo's first number one on the Latin Digital Song Sales chart.

This fall, Derulo joins the star-studded cast, including Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, and James Corden in the film adaptation of Cats, which hits the big screen on December 20.