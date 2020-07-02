Jason Mraz looking good

AMERICAN singer/songwriter Jason Mraz, who is best known for his Diamond-certified pop single I'm Yours , makes his debut on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart this week.

Look for the Good is Mraz's seventh studio album and it debuts at number two on the chart behind Bob Marley & the Wailers' Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & the Wailers, which has been number one for the past 25 weeks.

Look for the Good has been the highest new entry on the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart since the chart's rules were revised in early January. However, things are expected to shake up on next week's chart with Vybz Kartel's Dons and Divas and Buju Banton's Upside Down.

Released on June 19 via Interrabang Inc/BMG, Look for the Good has 12 songs, including the collaboration Time Out featuring reggae singer Sister Carol. This is Mraz's first time on the reggae table. He has charted six titles on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, three of which have been certified multiplatinum.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection drops to three in its 68th non-consecutive week on the chart, while the 2019 release World on Fire by Stick Figure inches down to number four, having peaked at number one 43 weeks ago.

The Very Best of UB40 re-enters the chart at number five, while Set in Stone — a 2015 release by Stick Figure — slides down to six.

Gold by Bob Marley & the Wailers holds steady at seven, while Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul remains at eight. The greatest hits set was released by Warner Music Group in 2017 and peaked at number two.

Sean Paul's Grammy-winning Dutty Rock is steady at nine, while Hawaiian reggae artiste J Boog stays put at number 10 with his self-titled 2011 EP. The project features the collaboration Got to Be Strong with roots singer Richie Spice.

Moving on to other Billboard charts, Skip Marley's Slow Down featuring HER continues to lose ground. On Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, Marley falls from 11 to13 while on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop he backtracks from 26 to 29. After spending three weeks at number one on Adult R&B Songs, Marley inches down from five to six.

Memories by Buju Banton featuring John Legend, holds firm at 20 for a third week on Adult R&B Songs chart.

Producer Rvssian continues to make his presence felt on the Billboard Latin charts. His collaboration No Me Ame featuring Anuel AA and the late rapper Juice WRLD inches from 47 to 46 on Hot Latin Songs, while staying steady at 33 on Latin Airplay. On Latin Pop Airplay, it backtracks from 20 to 23, while slipping a rung from 16 to 17 on Latin Rhythm Airplay.

Jamaican singjay Conkarah lights up the international charts with Banana featuring Shaggy. On the Dutch Top 100 Singles chart in the Netherlands, Banana slips from three to four.

On Billboard's Canadian Hot 100 chart, Banana shoots from 75 to 68, while inching from four to three on Canadian Digital Song Sales. On Canada CHR/Top 40, it rises from four to three, and on Mexico Airplay, it fares better moving from nine to five. Over on Mexico Ingles Airplay, Banana steps from six to five.