Jason Royalte has new lease on life

AS someone who overcame personal obstacles, Jason Royalte believes once one gets a second chance they should give thanks to the Almighty.

Which is what he does on New Life, his latest song, released two weeks ago by New Lyfe Records out of the United Kingdom.

“ New Life is all about salvation and the transformation after finding the Kingdom. The most fulfilling thing about being a gospel artiste is knowing my content is in the will of God and the positive impact it has on the lives of those who hear and connect with it,” he said.

Born Jason Bromwell, Jason Royalte is from Rocky Point in Clarendon, a bustling fishing town that produced singer Cocoa Tea. It also has a proud sound system history.

'Rocky' is where he first came to attention as a gospel deejay. Influenced by Lester Lewis --- a foundation gospel artiste --- Michael Jackson and Eminem, he blends traditional gospel with a dancehall edge which can be heard on previous songs like Never Disappointed.

His progress as an artiste was stalled by responsibilities such as fatherhood and at one stage, homelessness.

New Life touches on some of his challenges.

“My experience as a homeless person was short, just a few months Glory be to God. But I learnt that not all homeless persons are mad,some are just very unfortunate, but there is still hope no matter how low you reach in life,” he said.

— Howard Campbell