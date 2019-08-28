Javada mines gold
Deejay Javada recently received a gold plaque for his contribution to the album, Palmen aus Plastik 2 , by German rapper Bonez MC and Austrian rapper RAF Camora.
His song, Over and Over, was remixed by the artistes and released as Ova N Ova (sex). He received credit as a featured act on the single.
Palmen aus Plastik 2 is certified Gold by Bundesverband Musikindustrie (BVMI) for sales of over 100,000 copies. It is also certified gold by the IFPI Austria for sales of over 7,500.
“I feel really good to know that people on that level appreciate good music. Many times, I feel discouraged and want to give up on doing music, but things like this motivate me to continue,” Javada said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “I do all of this by myself without a manager of the backing of a record label.”
Palmen aus Plastik 2 was released October 5, 2018 by Vertigo Berlin/Capitol Records. It went number one on charts in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.
The original cut of Over and Over is featured on Javada's EP, Feel Brand New, which was released in March last year. Irie Vibrations produced the song which made ripples in Germany.
“The collaboration came about after Bonez MC reached out to the producer of Over and Over and said he wanted the song for the album,” Javada recalled.
He said since the collaboration with the European rappers, opportunities have opened for him.
“I have a European tour coming up in October which will run for three weeks and I also have a new EP coming out in November. Several producers from Europe, including EDM producers, have been linking me to collaborate,” he shared.
This is not the first commercial success for Javada. In 2016, he was featured on a remix of Latin singer Enrique Iglesias' Duele El Corazon, which peaked at number 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
Born Nevada Myrie, Javada is originally from east Kingston. His songs include Wake Up Beside You, Ooh Na Na Na (featuring Christopher Martin), and Seh Di Werd.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy