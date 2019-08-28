Javada mines gold

Deejay Javada recently received a gold plaque for his contribution to the album, Palmen aus Plastik 2 , by German rapper Bonez MC and Austrian rapper RAF Camora.

His song, Over and Over, was remixed by the artistes and released as Ova N Ova (sex). He received credit as a featured act on the single.

Palmen aus Plastik 2 is certified Gold by Bundesverband Musikindustrie (BVMI) for sales of over 100,000 copies. It is also certified gold by the IFPI Austria for sales of over 7,500.

“I feel really good to know that people on that level appreciate good music. Many times, I feel discouraged and want to give up on doing music, but things like this motivate me to continue,” Javada said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “I do all of this by myself without a manager of the backing of a record label.”

Palmen aus Plastik 2 was released October 5, 2018 by Vertigo Berlin/Capitol Records. It went number one on charts in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

The original cut of Over and Over is featured on Javada's EP, Feel Brand New, which was released in March last year. Irie Vibrations produced the song which made ripples in Germany.

“The collaboration came about after Bonez MC reached out to the producer of Over and Over and said he wanted the song for the album,” Javada recalled.

He said since the collaboration with the European rappers, opportunities have opened for him.

“I have a European tour coming up in October which will run for three weeks and I also have a new EP coming out in November. Several producers from Europe, including EDM producers, have been linking me to collaborate,” he shared.

This is not the first commercial success for Javada. In 2016, he was featured on a remix of Latin singer Enrique Iglesias' Duele El Corazon, which peaked at number 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Born Nevada Myrie, Javada is originally from east Kingston. His songs include Wake Up Beside You, Ooh Na Na Na (featuring Christopher Martin), and Seh Di Werd.