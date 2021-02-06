Jay Pink new lease on life

Newcomer Jay Pink gets serious on her latest single Girl Life . The song, according to the singjay, relates the struggles she has experienced.

“I wrote this song from the serious struggles that I've faced and those that I see various women facing still. I wanted to be a voice for that and those women,” Jay Pink told the Jamaica Observer.

She continued, “From harassment in the workplace, to physical and verbal abuse that women face daily, we have to speak up and let our voices be heard.”

Released on February 5, Escodashocker and Legin Okr produced Girl Life.

She feels its positive messages like Girl Life that sets her apart in the crowded music industry.

“I want to do more songs like Girl Life to denounce certain things while empowering women at the same time,” said Jay Pink.

The Trelawny-born artiste, who attended the Albert Town High, has been in love with music from a tender age.

“I am bringing danceable music with a free spirit,” the dancehall artiste explained.

Born Janene Trisha May Miller, Jay Pink has worked with a number of producers, including Bay-C (Bombrush Records), Frankie Music, Troyton Rami (Black Shadow Records) and Niney the Observer.

Last month, she released Purse, produced by Escodashocker, for Unison Music Entertainment Group.