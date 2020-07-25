Jay Shephard aims for big break

BAHAMIAN reggae singer Jay Shephard is confident Missed You will be his breakthrough song. Self-produced on his Good Vibes Nation Inc label, it is scheduled for release next Friday.

“I believe it's going to be a breakthrough because people can relate to it. Every one misses someone at some point in their life. So far, a lot of people are liking it and they say they're feeling it,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

An accompanying video is slated for release in fall.

The singer said he was introduced to reggae in his native country.

“I grew up on the reggae genre in The Bahamas. My style is slightly different which helps to add to the reggae culture. I have a distinct sound. I want to be that person in Bahamas that makes a significant impact on reggae,” he said.

He is optimistic Missed You will resonate among Jamaicans listeners.

“Jamaica acknowledges a lot of reggae artistes who are not from Jamaica. I have to give a shout out to those who came close but have not made it. Reggae is the genre that the world needs because it is so influential and so inspiring. I think Jamaica is doing a lot for the world just by creating the genre. A lot of people know me from Jamaica, not the majority,” he said.

The Bahamas gained its independence from Britain in 1976 and is part of the Commonwealth. Its reggae acts include Jbru and Mdeez. The latter was booked to perform on Reggae Sumfest last year, but was stabbed to dead in an altercation days before.

Born Jamaal Marc Anthony Saunders, Jay Shephard has worked with local producers including Troyton Rami (Black Shadow Records) and Omar Miller (Miller9 Records).

“I want to be original and this will allow me to be more focused. In dancehall there is a lot of people who are following the trend . My message is to speak truth; being able to let people know the difference between lies and truth . To be original one has to know the positive things they can offer. This will make people be a beacon of light for hope,” he added.

His songs include One Time, Guide Me, No Surrender, Kick It Off, and Real One.