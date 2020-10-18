Jaz Elise inks international deal

Recording artiste Jaz Elise has joined her In.Digg.Nation labelmates Protoje, Lila Iké, and Sevana, having inked a record deal with Six Course and RCA Records.

She will release her début project in 2021.

To mark the achievement and this new partnership the young Jamaican artiste fuses soul, R&B, reggae, and dancehall to create a distinctive sound that has updated her popular track Fresh & Clean.

This remix features deejay Govana.

For Jaz Elise, the song is about working towards your dreams and allowing yourself to be free, unapologetic and grateful, going to “your full potential and being your happiest self”.

“I'm really excited to have people hear my music. I'm grateful and anxious. This is just the beginning to show people the work I've been doing in the studio and allowing them to really hear my story and get to know me as an artiste. I've put all of me into my music, and Fresh & Clean is just the tip of the iceberg of what's to come,” she stated.

The remixed track is being accompanied by a video directed by Dezignr Studios. The colourful visual captures the fragrant flavour and style permeating Kingston. From coordinated, monochrome suits to iconic boots from British label Clarks.

The video also features cameos by Protoje, dancehall artiste Chi Ching Ching, producer J.L.L. and pro surf/skateboarder Shama the Superman, who showcases his skills in Jamaica's new Freedom Skatepark located in Bull Bay.

Born Jasmine Taylor, Jaz Elise grew up in Harbour View, St Andrew, with her parents and two older sisters.

Her first introduction to music was singing in the church choir as a young child. Her father, a gospel musician who plays the organ, piano and guitar and created compositions for their church choir and laid the foundation for her musical aspirations.

Even after graduating with a degree in psychology from The University of the West Indies, Mona, Jaz Elise noted that she still yearned to pursue the arts. She joined a local performing arts programme, Quilt, where she honed her skills as a dancer and singer. At one of the showcases, she caught the attention of the young rising producer J.L.L.. The two creatives collaborated on her first two singles, For You in 2018 and Fresh & Clean one year later. Last year she delivered the title track on the all-female rhythm Rock & Groove, produced by Protoje and J Vibe.

Her contemporaries Lila Iké, Sevana and Naomi Cowan, who also contributed songs on the Rock & Groove compilation, performed a session for British radio station BBC 1Xtra.