Jazz on Duke goes virtual

Jazz on the Duke, an initiative of the Duke Street Refurbishing Project (DRSP) supported by the Kingston Restoration Company, will have its second staging on Sunday, December 13 at 6:00 pm.

The jazz concert was set to take place earlier this year at its usual venue on Duke Street in downtown Kingston, however, due to the current pandemic the show will go on as a live stream through the Jazz on the Duke's social media platforms.

The concert will feature international and local jazz performers with the line-up including Grammy-winning bass player Curtis Lundy, and his sextet featuring trombonist, Frank Lacy.

Canadian saxophonist I-Sax and his quartet will also grace the stage among local performers including the Robbie Lyn Organ Quintet, Melvin Williams and JussJazz

Project manager of the Duke Street Refurbishing Project, Dr Blossom O'Meally-Nelson noted how pleased she is to host the event.

“We hope to showcase jazz at its finest as the ambiance and overall experience of jazz music will remain. The positive outcome of this year's staging is that jazz fans and music lovers worldwide can enjoy the festivities.”

“We want to provide more opportunities for persons to encounter jazz and for our current jazz scene to flourish. Presenting this concert to viewers in a convenient, safe way will maintain engagement with the genre where live performances play a large part in the consumption of music,” added O'Meally-Nelson.

She also noted that there the event is more than just musical entertainment.

“Jazz on the Duke is one of many efforts to revive interest in local music communities, arts, and culture, with downtown Kingston as a historic and cultural backdrop. This event hopes to highlight jazz as a significant aspect of Jamaica's musical culture. During the broadcast, we will also encourage donations, as these proceeds will be made to a charity in recognition of the One Laptop or Tablet, One Child initiative.”

The event's main partner is the Tourism Enhancement Fund. The project is also supported by the Kingston Restoration Company, whose general manager, Dayton Wood, shared that the company is pleased to be a co-producer of the series.

“Music, and especially jazz, soothes the soul and brings people together in harmony. We intend to showcase the fine musical talents that would have performed on Duke Street – historically the legal and financial district of our capital city. Do enjoy.”